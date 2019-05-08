BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

Don’t call it a comeback — call it a highly tongue-in-cheek dramedy about a group of actors trying to have a comeback! The first promo for Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival BH90210 is here, and if the image of original stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering coming together doesn’t warm your heart just a bit, well, your VIP membership at the Peach Pit After Dark is hereby revoked.

Image zoom FOX

Image zoom Justin Jay/FOX

Image zoom Justin Jay/FOX

Image zoom Fox

The new series follows the actors — playing “heightened” versions of themselves — as they reunite and consider launching a 90210 revival. “It’s about the characters behind the characters,” Garth tells EW exclusively. “It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together.” The promo shoot featured in the video above was a homecoming of sorts, adds Priestley. “Since all of us had been at one of those gallery shoots together, it had been 25 years, so it was really kind of special. We all had lot of fun that day, there was a lot of joking around. They had a hard time getting us to actually focus and do anything because we were all messing around so much.”

As for those scripts they’re reading in the video above? Well… “That was a beautiful title page, wasn’t it?” jokes Garth. But there will be words on those pages soon enough: BH90210 goes into production at the end of May, and the six-episode series premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

For more on the 90210 revival, check out the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday.