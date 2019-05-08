Still can’t believe Emma Thompson is Dame-ing Saturday Night Live with her presence alongside The Jonas Brothers? Neither can Kate McKinnon. The ultimate Emma Thompson superfan went crazy in giving the new host the classiest promo imaginable.

Her dressing room has classy books, classy paintings, classy lounge chairs, a classy antique record player, and a classy fireplace… even though it’s not hooked up to an actual chimney and is, in fact, highly dangerous for everyone in the building as a result. But, for Thompson, McKinnon needed to get her a fireplace.

“Emma Thompson’s mine, man. Back off!” That’s what McKinnon says she told SNL creator Lorne Michaels in the promo.

As for Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, all McKinnon had for the siblings was a sharp “shut up!”

Thompson, starring in the upcoming Late Night with Mindy Kaling and Men in Black: International with Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, makes her hosting debut on the sketch comedy series this Saturday, May 11 with the Jonas bros serving as musical guests. Paul Rudd will then host the season finale on May 18 with musical guest DJ Khaled.

