Colin Hanks clumsily tries to learn if he's having a boy or girl in Life in Pieces preview

After a battle with his brother Matt (Thomas Sadoski) over who’ll get to use the unisex name Alex for their soon-to-be born child, now Greg (Colin Hanks) can’t wait to find out his baby’s sex — and his attempt to figure it out doesn’t go so well.

In the exclusive preview above from Thursday’s Life in Pieces, Greg and Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) tell the sonogram technician they’re going to wait to find out what they’re having, like they did with their first kid. “It was just so fun the first time,” Jen explains, “except for the labor and then having to put all the pieces of the puzzle back together down there.”

“Yep, doesn’t matter to us,” continues Greg, to whom it really does matter. “Boy, girl… boy.”

When Jen goes to the restroom, the conversation between Greg and the tech goes downhill after she throws away “a full frontal” photo revealing the baby’s sex.

“That’s the first time I haven’t wanted to look at full frontal,” Greg says, immediately regretting his choice of words and cringing. “I’m sorry. That was very inappropriate.”

After she leaves the room — but not before he makes another awkward comment — Greg doesn’t waste time, going trash-diving to recover the telling photo before Jen comes back. And because jokes come in threes, he delivers one final cringe-worthy remark as he tries to explain his strange behavior.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) starts to annoy his family after he becomes clingy following a heart attack; Sophia’s new pet frog might be a dangerous species; and Matt and Colleen (Angelique Cabral) get news about their impending adoption.

Watch the exclusive video above for more baby blunders. Life in Pieces airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

