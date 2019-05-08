Cobie Smulders to headline new ABC drama based on Stumptown graphic novels

Image zoom David Bukach/ABC

Cobie Smulders is coming back to television — this time as an Army vet.

The Avengers actress, who was last seen on the small screen in Friends From College and How I Met Your Mother, will star in a yet-to-be-titled series for ABC this fall that’s based on the Stumptown graphic novel series.

Here is the official logline for the drama from Jason Richman (Detroit 1-8-7) and Stumptown author Greg Rucka: “It follows Dex Parios (Smulders) as a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.”

The drama will also star Tantoo Cardinal, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy as Det. Miles Hoffman.

ABC will present its fall 2019-20 schedule to advertisers on Tuesday in New York. The network has already renewed Agents of SHIELD, A Million Little Things, Modern Family, The Conners, and The Good Doctor.

Stay tuned to EW.com for more pickup and cancelation news ahead of the annual upfronts.

