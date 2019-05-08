Billy Bush to make TV return as host of Extra Extra after the Trump tape scandal

Extra type TV Show

Two-and-a-half years since the infamous Access Hollywood tape cost him his Today show post, entertainment journalist Billy Bush will make his return to TV as host of Extra Extra, the newly revamped Extra in the show’s move from NBC to Fox.

“My first job on national television was on Extra so this is a homecoming of sorts for me,” Bush, who first appeared on Extra in 2002 as a freelance correspondent based in New York, said in a statement that accompanied the announcement on Wednesday. “I’m excited to join the incredible team and be a part of the show as it gets refreshed for its move to the Fox Television Stations.”

Said Extra Extra senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, “Billy is the consummate journalist with extensive celebrity industry contacts and reach. No one does more illuminating interviews and in-depth stories than him. He’s the perfect host as we reinvent Extra for a new generation. I’m thrilled to welcome him back to television.”

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bush was hired for Today‘s 9 a.m. programming hour in May 2016, but he lost his position that October when an audio recording surfaced of a 2015 conversation between him and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on the Access Hollywood bus. Trump infamously bragged about kissing women without their permission and grabbing “them by the p—-.” Bush was heard laughing and egging on Trump on the tape, and, in October 2016, he said he felt “embarrassed and ashamed.” He was subsequently suspended by NBC and then let go.

In a May 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bush continued apologizing for his actions. “I wish I had changed the topic,” he said. “I wish I had said: ‘Does anyone want water?’ or ‘It looks like it’s gonna rain.’ He liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”

Bush made his first late-night TV appearance that December on The Late Show after publishing an op-ed in The New York Times disavowing Trump for claiming the tape wasn’t real.

Extra Extra, produced by Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, will now premiere this Sep. 9 on Fox television stations in seven major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Orlando, and Charlotte. Extra is already airing on FOX O&O’s in Chicago, Washington, and Detroit. Per a press release, other stations currently airing the program will not change.

A description for the revamp states Extra Extra “will feature a new, modernized setting at the studio and will continue its extensive location reporting from bureaus in Los Angeles and New York, and will establish new outposts in both Nashville and Las Vegas.”

Among his credits, Bush previously served as a host for Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live, and a correspondent for WNBC’s Today in New York. He hosted the nationally syndicated talk and music radio show The Billy Bush Show for six years.

