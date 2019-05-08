Billions will keep cashing those checks as Showtime orders a fifth season

Image zoom Mark Schafer/SHOWTIME

Let the money and debauchery continue to flow!

On Wednesday, Showtime announced that it has ordered a fifth season of the hit series Billions, which stars Emmy-winners Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

Upon its debut in 2016, the series from Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Rounders) pitted Wall Street maverick Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) against U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), but the current fourth season has turned the enemies into allies and positioned their former protégés as new adversaries.

“I’ve never done anything for this long,” Giamatti told EW ahead of the season. “The longest I had ever done anything with one sustained role was a play that I did for a year. This is a whole different thing. A lot of it is [creators] Brian Koppelman and David Levien keep the character interesting, so that’s the sole way that they can keep me interested. And it’s endlessly interesting. They’re always great at throwing curveballs at you. I don’t ever get bored because of the stuff I get to do and the language I get to utilize. And the character is very strange, so he can go to some odd places, and he does this season, which has been really fun.”

Billions, which also stars Asia Kate Dillon and David Costabile, airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

