Watch Anne Hathaway cry while meeting RuPaul on The Late Show

Shantay, Anne Hathaway stays!

Stephen Colbert orchestrated an adorable surprise for the actress during Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show, bringing out Emmy-winning host RuPaul to meet the self-proclaimed, Oscar-winning Drag Race superfan for the first time.

The Hustle star immediately broke down in tears as RuPaul approached her for a hug. Ru also proclaimed Hathaway “the winner of this week’s challenge,” and bid her a warm “Shantay, you stay!”

Hathaway then professed her love for RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 champion Monét X Change, revealing how much she admires the New York City queen. “How amazing she was in season 10! I’m really taking it very seriously,” she said, crying. “And then the growth between season 10 and [All-Stars 4] and the way she stepped her p—- up! She’s killing it. I feel like, since I started being an actress, I’ve learned how to step my p—- up!”

The Hustle is in theaters this Friday, while RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Watch Hathaway’s introduction to RuPaul above.

