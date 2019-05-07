What We Do in the Shadows renewed for second season

We knew that What We Do in the Shadows has plenty of teeth — turns out, it also has legs.

FX announced today that the Staten Island-set sitcom about house-sharing vampires is being renewed for a second season. A spin-off from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 big screen mockumentary of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and Beanie Feldstein. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms are EPs on the show. Season 2 will debut in 2020.

The announcement was made by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” said Grad in a statement. “We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

What We Do in the Shadows screens Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. This week’s episode finds the vampires played by Novak, Berry, and Demetriou on trial before an international vampire tribunal who gather to judge them for the death of Baron Afanas. The show features what FX is describing as “a surprise line-up of all-star guest stars.”

Watch the trailer for this week’s episode, above.

Related content: