What to Watch on Tuesday: The series premiere of Texicanas on Bravo

Texicanas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

“San Antonio’s a big, little city,” says Penny Ayarzagoitia, costar of this new unscripted series. “Everybody knows everyone, especially if you’re Mexican.” At its core, the show feels like a beat-for-beat remake of any Real Housewives series. Where this differs (aside from the interwoven use of Spanish and English) is in the exploration of fluid cultural dynamics between Mexico and Southern Texas, and its on-the-nose focus on pressing social tensions, from green cards to domestic violence to the roles of “traditional” and “modern” Mexican women. C —Lexi Vollero

What Else to Watch on Tuesday:

8 p.m.

Foster (series premiere) — HBO

9 p.m.

The Voice (Top 13 elimination) — NBC

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere) — OWN

10 p.m.

Bite Club (season premiere) — Food Network

*times are ET and subject to change