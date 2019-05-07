The Talk recruits Marie Osmond to replace Sara Gilbert

Image zoom Jeff Katz Photography

A Vegas headliner will replace Sara Gilbert at the table on The Talk.

CBS announced that Marie Osmond, whose show at the Las Vegas Flamingo Hotel and Casino with her brother Donny will wrap in November, will join the CBS talk show in season 10. Osmond is already comfortable at the table; the entertainer has appeared as a guest co-host more than 40 times in the last nine seasons.

Osmond will join Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood starting in September.

“If you’ve seen Marie Osmond guest host on The Talk over the past nine seasons, you know she’s the perfect addition to the show,” said CBS’s head of daytime Angelica McDaniel in a statement. “Marie’s impressive career accomplishments have endeared her to fans throughout the decades. Her willingness to be authentic and share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in the hopes of helping others always resonates. I’m excited to kick off season 10 with the multitalented, dynamic Marie at The Talk table.”

“It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” said Osmond in a statement. “I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

In April, Gilbert —who helped launch The Talk in 2010 — announced she was leaving the show. “This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this year,” she said on the show. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult. Last season, I did The Conners as you know, and was also producing and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance, and I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself. And as I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce and I’m having opportunities to act, and I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I’m going to do it all. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking there’s no time.”

Earlier in the season, Julie Chen announced she was leaving the show after her husband Leslie Moonves was pushed out of his CBS Corp CEO post.

