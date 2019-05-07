Melissa Joan Hart, Ken Jeong, and Eugenio Derbez join Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/Getty Image; David Becker/Getty Images

Nickelodeon is hoping to expand its repertoire of cartoon classics with The Casagrandes, a spin-off of their Emmy Award-winning series The Loud House.

The Casagrandes follows 11-year-old Ronnie Anne (Izabella Alvarez) and her brother Bobby (Carlos PenaVega), who — because their father is working abroad in Peru — move in with their multi-generational Mexican-American extended family above their Mercado and embark on an adventure in a new crowded, chaotic home (complete with a sass-talking parrot).



Image zoom Nickelodeon

And Tuesday it was announced that Instructions Not Included star Eugenio Derbez will voice the father character, Dr. Santiago.

“When I was approached to be part of The Casagrandes, it was an easy yes. It’s culturally specific but will appeal to any kid,” Derbez tells EW exclusively. “It’s outrageous and funny and has heart. This is what a Latinx kid show should look like, big fun and mainstream with some Latin spice. I’m grateful to Nickelodeon for asking me to be a part of it.”

Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken, The Hangover movies) are also joining the series as upstairs-neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Chang, who — along with their 12-year-old daughter Sid (Leah Mei Gold) and 6-year-old daughter Adelaide (Lexi Sexton) — strike up a friendship with the Casagrande family.

Image zoom Nickelodeon

The Casagrandes were initially introduced alongside the 11-child Loud family in The Loud House special, The Loudest Mission: Relative Chaos. The acclaimed sister-series is kicking off its fourth season at the end of the month with a half-hour episode dedicated to the Casagrande family. Additionally, The Loud House already has a 26-episode fifth season in the works that promises the return of crossover content as the two larger-than-life families continue to collide.

The Casagrandes is slated to premiere in October while season 4 of The Loud House premieres May 27 at 1 p.m. ET, both on Nickelodeon.

