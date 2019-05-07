The Nailed It season 3 trailer will whet your appetite for more delicious baking debacles

Netflix’s Nailed It is all about how baking competitors don’t nail their challenges … and the series is serving up all kinds of fails in the new season 3 trailer, above.

Tasked by hosts Nicole Byer and famed pastry chef Jacques Torres with recreating (sometimes incredibly) elaborate cakes, contestants are seen falling apart left and right as they fight with stand mixers, drop ingredients, apply frosting with their fingers, and more.

“If I die because you stapled something to food…” Byer warns one baker as she tries to decorate her creation.

Anything can happen — and it does. Cut to: one baker rolling out fondant (or maybe it’s dough!) on the floor (don’t worry, at least he’s using a silicone mat).

“I can’t do it. I give up,” concedes another competitor.

But $10,000 is on the line, after all — so all they have to do is be the best of the worst.

Here’s a rundown of the season 3 episodes:

“The Marvel Episode!” — The bakers summon their not-so-super powers to make Marvel-themed cupcakes with detailed cookie toppers and a daunting Black Panther cake. Actress and gaming icon Felicia Day joins the judge’s panel.

“Cake-O-Phobia” — What’s scarier than a cook who can’t read a recipe? A trio of creepy-crawly bug cookies and a terrifying clown cake that tastes like cotton candy. Baking magician Natalie Sideserf joins the judge’s panel.

“Masterpiece or Disasterpiece?” — The amateur bakers attempt to imitate the masters with gingerbread self-portraits and a sculpted cake replica of Michelangelo’s “David.” Actress and comedian Betsy Sodaro joins Nicole and Jacques on the judge’s panel.

“Prehistoric Bakes” — The contestants turn back time — and mangle time management — with inside-out Neanderthal cupcakes and a tropical-flavored T. rex cake. YouTube sensation and baker Rosanna Pansino guest judges.

“Oui Can’t Bake!” — The pressure’s on to make perfectly puffed éclairs and a layered bust of Napoleon Bonaparte for not one but two esteemed French chefs as esteemed pastry master Hubert Keller joins the judge’s panel.

“Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat” — Two high-fashion challenges put the bakers’ hopeless skills to the test: fondant-covered doll cakes and an edible headdress heaped with fruit. Humorist and pastry chef Charles Phoenix join Nicole and Jacques on the panel.

Nailed It season 3 premieres May 17 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above for more baking disasters.

