NBC orders new drama starring Sarah Wayne Callies and Clive Standen

The Council of Dads is being called to order.

NBC has ordered the new drama starring Clive Standen (Vikings) and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break), which is expected to premiere during the 2019-20 TV season. Here’s the official logline for the drama from the auspices of Jerry Bruckheimer and Jonathan Littman: “When Scott, a loving father of four, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by a cancer diagnosis, he calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his growing family’s life. Scott assembles a trusted group of role models that includes Anthony, his oldest friend; Larry, his AA sponsor; and Oliver, his surgeon and best friend to his wife, Robin. These men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s amazing family through all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer — just in case he ever can’t be there to do so himself.”

The cast also includes Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, and Michael O’Neill.

On Monday, NBC announced that it has also picked up new series starring Jimmy Smits and Kal Penn ahead of its annual upfront presentation May 13 in New York City. More pickup announcements are expected in the coming days. NBC has already renewed Manifest, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore, and Will & Grace.

Stay tuned to EW for all of your upfront news needs!

