Empire type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

It doesn’t look like Cookie will be forgiving Lucious anytime soon.

In an exclusive clip from the Empire season 5 finale, the Lyons are still reeling from Andre collapsing due to his failing heart. While gathered in the hospital, Lucious and Cookie get into it, with Lucious defending himself for agreeing to help Andre end his life.

“He was suffering,” declares Lucious. “He didn’t want you to know, he talked to me… I was trying to do the right thing.”

That doesn’t sit well with Cookie, who responds, “You wouldn’t know the right thing if it was staring you in the face.”

With Andre’s fate still unknown, it’s possible that he’ll be the character in that mysterious coffin whose identity will finally be revealed in the season finale, which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Watch the clip above.

