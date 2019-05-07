Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage; Jack Rowand/The CW

In completely unsurprising news: We are indeed getting a Batwoman series, because the CW has picked up the Ruby Rose-led Arrowverse project for the 2019-2020 season.

Executive-produced by Greg Berlanti and writer Caroline Dries, the Warner Bros.-produced series follows Kate Kane (Rose) as “she soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence,” according to the official logline. “But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.” Rose made her debut as the titular caped crusader in the 2018 Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds.”

Additionally, the CW also gave series orders to the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene and Nancy Drew.

Here’s the official logline for Katy Keene: “In a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez — and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights. Based on the Archie Comics characters.”

And here’s what you can expect from the Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage-produced Nancy Drew: “Set in the summer after her high school graduation, 18-year-old Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.” Freddie Prince Jr. played Nancy’s father in the pilot.

There are two shows missing from this news, though: the potentially history-making Glamorous, which centers on a gender non-conforming lead character and stars Brooke Shields, and The Lost Boys, which was based on the 1987 movie of the same name.

At this time, Glamorous still remains in contention and we can expect a decision on that pilot to come at a later date. On the other hand, though, The Lost Boys will be re-piloted off-cycle and undergo reshoots as soon as some changes have been made.

The CW’s fall schedule will be announced at its 2019 upfronts presentation in New York City on May 16.

