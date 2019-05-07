College Admissions Scandal
19 featured stories since

College admissions scandal being developed into a limited series by Annapurna Television

By Maureen Lee Lenker
May 07, 2019 at 07:11 PM EDT

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are potentially headed back to television — sort of.

As two of the most recognizable faces caught up in the recent college admissions scandal, Loughlin and Huffman will undoubtedly feature in any dramatized version of the events — and one is already in the works. On Tuesday, Annapurna Television announced it has optioned the rights to Melissa Korn and Jen Levitz’s nonfiction book Accepted, which dives into the college admissions scandal and is forthcoming from Portfolio, a division of Penguin Random House.

DV DeVincentis, an Emmy winner for American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson, will write the one-hour limited series, which has not yet been acquired by a network or streaming platform. Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, and Patrick Chu are attached to produce on behalf of Annapurna Television. Further details, including potential casting and the number of episodes, is still to come.

Huffman and Loughlin are among two of the most prominent individuals charged as part of a larger criminal conspiracy to influence undergraduate admission at prominent American universities.

Huffman has pleaded guilty to her charges, admitting to “deep regret and shame” for her actions, while Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty. Loughlin has been dropped from the Hallmark television series When Calls the Heart in the wake of the scandal and reportedly won’t return for the final season of Fuller House on Netflix.

The degree to which all of this will be covered is not yet known. Both Korn and Levitz are highly lauded reporters for The Wall Street Journal, covering news, politics, higher education, and more. Levitz was a 2015 finalist for the Pulitzer prize alongside several colleagues.

Collider originally reported the news.

Related content:

Skip
College Admissions Scandal
19 featured stories since
Lori Loughlin's daughter said her parents taught her 'hard work pays off' before alleged scam
3/12/2019
Could Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman go to prison for alleged college admissions scam?
3/12/2019
Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among those charged in college admissions cheating scandal
3/11/2019
Felicity Huffman released on $250,000 bond in college admissions scandal
3/13/2019
Late-night hosts tackle Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman college scam: 'I'm so disappointed in you, Aunt Becky'
3/12/2019
Lori Loughlin to be released on $1,000,000 bond after college admissions scandal arrest
3/13/2019
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin after college admissions scandal
3/14/2019
Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives character paid $15,000 to get her young twins into private school
3/14/2019
Hallmark Channel pulls When Calls the Heart episode in wake of Lori Loughlin firing
3/14/2019
Lori Loughlin reportedly not expected to return to Fuller House in wake of college admissions scandal
3/15/2019
Felicity Huffman's Desperate Housewives costar Nicollette Sheridan calls college admissions scandal 'disgraceful'
3/18/2019
Candace Cameron Bure pledges 'family sticks together' following costar Lori Loughlin's arrest
3/24/2019
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty, admits 'deep regret and shame' over involvement in Operation Varsity Blues
4/8/2019
Lori Loughlin, others indicted for money laundering charge in college cheating scandal
4/9/2019
Hallmark sets When Calls the Heart return date — with Lori Loughlin edited out
4/10/2019
Hallmark renews When Calls the Heart for season 7 without Lori Loughlin
4/13/2019
Lori Loughlin and husband plead not guilty in college admissions case
4/15/2019
College admissions scandal being developed into a limited series by Annapurna Television
5/7/2019
Felicity Huffman could get fours months in prison after formally pleading guilty in college admissions case
5/13/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST