Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are potentially headed back to television — sort of.

As two of the most recognizable faces caught up in the recent college admissions scandal, Loughlin and Huffman will undoubtedly feature in any dramatized version of the events — and one is already in the works. On Tuesday, Annapurna Television announced it has optioned the rights to Melissa Korn and Jen Levitz’s nonfiction book Accepted, which dives into the college admissions scandal and is forthcoming from Portfolio, a division of Penguin Random House.

DV DeVincentis, an Emmy winner for American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson, will write the one-hour limited series, which has not yet been acquired by a network or streaming platform. Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, and Patrick Chu are attached to produce on behalf of Annapurna Television. Further details, including potential casting and the number of episodes, is still to come.

Huffman and Loughlin are among two of the most prominent individuals charged as part of a larger criminal conspiracy to influence undergraduate admission at prominent American universities.

Huffman has pleaded guilty to her charges, admitting to “deep regret and shame” for her actions, while Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty. Loughlin has been dropped from the Hallmark television series When Calls the Heart in the wake of the scandal and reportedly won’t return for the final season of Fuller House on Netflix.

The degree to which all of this will be covered is not yet known. Both Korn and Levitz are highly lauded reporters for The Wall Street Journal, covering news, politics, higher education, and more. Levitz was a 2015 finalist for the Pulitzer prize alongside several colleagues.

Collider originally reported the news.

