Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ventures into space to find Fitz in exclusive clip

Where in the universe is Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker)?

When Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns for its sixth season, the search is on for Fitz, who is lost in space and presumably still frozen. In the above exclusive clip from the Clark Gregg-directed season 6 premiere, we see that Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), Piper (Briana Venskus), and Davis (Maximilian Osinski) are out in deep space looking for their missing agent.

Running low on fuel, the team lands at a D’Rillian Fueling Station on an unnamed planet a hostile alien planet and are immediately boarded because they’ve violated space law. Of course, the D’Rillian get more than they bargain for because Quake — whose reputation proceeds her — is waiting for them when the door opens and makes easy work of them.

Simmons is the most interesting part of the clip, though. Once Quake’s work is done, Simmons steps out of the shadows, and you can immediately tell something has changed for her because there’s weariness about her and she’s colder than usual.

“Give us what we want and we’ll let you live to cry about it,” Simmons orders, before adding that they’re also looking for someone. “We just want to bring him home.”

Watch the clip above for more.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

