What to Watch on Monday: The series finale of Shadowhunters and The Bachelorette Reunion

Shadowhunters

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform

On the series finale, Clary tries to unite Shadowhunters and Downworlders, and makes a big sacrifice after Jonathan’s reign of terror starts, while Alec struggles to help Magnus. And yes, those are wedding bells you hear!

The Bachelorette Reunion

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The Bachelor mansion plays host to 12 former bachelorettes, who reunite for a special (subtitled “The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!”) to celebrate the franchise’s 15 seasons. “It’s a trip down memory lane,” teases host Chris Harrison. “They all have a special place in my heart.”

Ray Donovan

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Showtime.com

Celebrity Binge Recommendation

Wrapping its sixth season earlier this year, this Showtime series about a fixer for the rich and famous “consistently hits the mark,” says Whiskey Cavalier’s Josh Hopkins. Despite lots of changes (including actors, story lines, moving from L.A. to New York), the show “has managed to reinvent itself while keeping the same level of gritty drama and wink-at-you humor.” With a cast that includes Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight, it’s Dash Mihok and Graham Rogers who Hopkins loves “to watch the most.” “Dash’s depiction of Bunchy is all at once frightening, hilarious, and heartbreaking. Mihok can turn an intense scene on its ear with one silly look.” No fixing required.

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

The Voice (Top 13 perform) — NBC

The Resident (season finale) — Fox

Hostile Planet (season finale; see clip above) — National Geographic

9 p.m.

Chernobyl (miniseries premiere) — HBO

Vanderpump Rules: Reunion Part 1 — Bravo

10 p.m.

Into the Badlands (series finale) — AMC

One of a Kind (series finale) — HGTV

*times are ET and subject to change