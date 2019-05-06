What to Watch on Monday: The series finale of Shadowhunters and The Bachelorette Reunion

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Shadowhunters
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform
On the series finale, Clary tries to unite Shadowhunters and Downworlders, and makes a big sacrifice after Jonathan’s reign of terror starts, while Alec struggles to help Magnus. And yes, those are wedding bells you hear!
The Bachelorette Reunion
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
The Bachelor mansion plays host to 12 former bachelorettes, who reunite for a special (subtitled “The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!”) to celebrate the franchise’s 15 seasons. “It’s a trip down memory lane,” teases host Chris Harrison. “They all have a special place in my heart.”
Ray Donovan
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Showtime.com
Celebrity Binge Recommendation
Wrapping its sixth season earlier this year, this Showtime series about a fixer for the rich and famous “consistently hits the mark,” says Whiskey Cavalier’s Josh Hopkins. Despite lots of changes (including actors, story lines, moving from L.A. to New York), the show “has managed to reinvent itself while keeping the same level of gritty drama and wink-at-you humor.” With a cast that includes Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight, it’s Dash Mihok and Graham Rogers who Hopkins loves “to watch the most.” “Dash’s depiction of Bunchy is all at once frightening, hilarious, and heartbreaking. Mihok can turn an intense scene on its ear with one silly look.” No fixing required.
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
The Voice (Top 13 perform) — NBC
The Resident (season finale) — Fox
Hostile Planet (season finale; see clip above) — National Geographic
9 p.m.
Chernobyl (miniseries premiere) — HBO
Vanderpump Rules: Reunion Part 1 — Bravo
10 p.m.
Into the Badlands (series finale) — AMC
One of a Kind (series finale) — HGTV
*times are ET and subject to change
