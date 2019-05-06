The Bachelorette sneak preview: Demi and Katie are 'Hannah's Angels'

The Bachelorette type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

If you’ve ever watched The Bachelorette and thought to yourself, “You know what this show could use? More surveillance equipment!” you are in luck. As revealed in this exclusive clip, new Bachelorette Hannah B. (a.k.a. “Alabama Hannah,” a.k.a. “Hannah Beast”) asked two of her friends/fellow Bachelor contestants — Demi Burnett and Katie Morton — to evaluate the guys on night one, from the comfort of a tricked-out spy van.

“We’re Hannah’s Angels here tonight!” chirps Demi, in a sound bite that allowed ABC’s promo department to pay homage to another of the network’s classic shows, Charlie’s Angels.

This is definitely a twist on the time-honored Bachelor/Bachelorette tradition of using appearances by former contestants to fill time. Presumably, Demi and Katie will share their feedback with Hannah — including insights like “Ooooh, cutie” and “Gag” — before the Bachelorette hands out her first roses. Check out the video above, and then join me back here May 13, when Hannah’s “journey” to find “love” begins.

The Bachelorette returns Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

