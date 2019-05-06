Shadowhunters type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Action,

Drama,

Fantasy

For Shadowhunters fans, it’s almost time to say goodbye. But for the cast, their goodbyes started when the show wrapped. And speaking of those goodbyes, EW asked members of the cast to share a final message to their characters and — spoiler alert! — tears were shed.

“To my dear Clary, I am so thrilled that we got to go on this journey together and we both learned that we can be strong even though we’re small,” Katherine McNamara says. “We learned that we can fight back even when all hope seems to be lost. You taught me that it’s okay to not be perfect.”

Dominic Sherwood thanks Jace for “showing that someone who’s a little bit broken or has a bit of a past can still be brave and still be strong because being brave isn’t an absence of fear, it isn’t an absence of pain, it’s the opposite.”

Check out McNamara and Sherwood’s full messages — along with goodbyes from Emeraude Toubia, Harry Shum Jr., Alisha Wainwright, and Isaiah Mustafa — in the video above.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Related content: