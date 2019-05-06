Outlander shares video from day one of production in Scotland

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Now that production has started on season 5 of Outlander, Starz wants to show you what you’re missing — for now.

Following the premiere of its new drama The Spanish Princess Sunday night, Starz dropped a teaser (above) showing the first images from day one of production. As Richard Rankin teases, the characters are back on Fraser’s Ridge and carving out a new life in the wilderness — but this time, with an extra mouth to feed. Remember, Brianna and Roger are parents now!

“Fraser’s Ridge is going to continue to be a big part of our story this season,” teases Caitriona Balfe (Claire).

“Themes of home and family are still very central,” continues Sam Heughan (Jamie).

Then you’ll see Roger (Richard Rankin) getting a shooting lesson from Brianna (Sophie Skelton), along with a bunch of marching redcoats and the great Duncan Lacroix (the marvelous Murtagh) giving us a wink and a smile.

Here’s the official logline from the network about season 5, which will likely bow in autumn: “Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task — and protecting it proves even more difficult — particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina, during a period of dramatic sociopolitical upheaval. As Claire knows all too well, friends, neighbors, and countrymen are unwittingly marching towards Revolution, with members of the elite ruling classes struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Movement. Against this backdrop, which soon heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and praying there will be no reason to light the fiery cross, an ancient Scottish call to arms.”

