Norah O'Donnell to lead CBS Evening News as CBS shakes up lineup

CBS is shaking things up. The network’s morning show lineup — which currently consists of journalists Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, and John Dickerson — will be split up and sent in different directions, CBS announced Monday. O’Donnell will shift to evenings as the new anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News, while Dickerson will move to 60 Minutes. King will anchor the new CBS This Morning lineup alongside Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

O’Donnell’s promotion isn’t the only makeover for CBS Evening News. This fall, the broadcast will also shift locations from New York to Washington, D.C. Jeff Glor, the current anchor, may find a new role at CBS. By taking the job, O’Donnell joins a short list of women who have served as solo evening news anchors at one of the major networks; predecessors include Katie Couric at CBS and Diane Sawyer at ABC. She will also be working in the legacy of Walter Cronkite, who famously hosted CBS Evening News for 19 years.

“Norah is one of the leading journalists of our time. Her outstanding reporting, incisive interviews and dedication to the truth will distinguish the CBS Evening News every night,” Susan Zirinsky, who took over as president of CBS News in January, said in a statement. “Gayle’s game-changing interviews, compassionate storytelling and authenticity make her one of a kind. Her unrivaled ability to connect with audiences makes CBS This Morning relevant, relatable and the place you must start your day.”

King, who recently earned a spot on the 2019 Time 100 List, is coming off a string off viral interviews with the likes of R. Kelly. Both she and O’Donnell have had to publicly weather scandals that recently rocked CBS. Both former network head Leslie Moonves and former CBS This Morning co-anchor Charlie Rose left CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations in the past two years.

“Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility,” O’Donnell said about the Moonves story on CBS This Morning last September.

