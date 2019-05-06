NBC orders new fall series featuring Jimmy Smits and Kal Penn

Image zoom NBC

NBC has begun to set its fall 2019 prime-time schedule by picking up new series starring Jimmy Smits and Kal Penn.

Ahead of its annual upfront presentation May 13 in New York City, the network announced that is has ordered Bluff City Law, a drama featuring the NYPD Blue veteran. Here’s the official logline: “Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah’s (Smits) celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world… if they can ever get along.”

Besides Smits, the cast includes Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, and Jayne Atkinson.

The network also ordered Sunnyside, a single-camera comedy starring Penn and Diana Maria Ripa. Here are the details for this new laugher: “Garrett Modi (Penn) was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City Councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in ofﬁce helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett’s crashing with his sister, Mallory, and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he’s hired by a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help — giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.”

More pickup announcements are expected in the coming days. NBC has already renewed Manifest, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore, and Will & Grace.

