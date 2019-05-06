Games of Thrones accidentally leaves Starbucks-like coffee cup in episode

UPDATED: The Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains and … sipper of lattes?

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4, titled “The Last of the Starks,” contained an accidental Easter egg after sharp-eyed fans spotted a modern Starbucks-style coffee cup sitting in front of Daenerys Targaryen during the Winterfell feast.

It certainly looks like a Starbucks cup, though that brand is not commonly used on the Belfast set, usually the cast get coffee from craft services — either way, not your typical Westeros gear.

Fans, of course, are having some fun with this:

feeling sorry for the starbucks barrister that had to write out 'Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons' #gameofthrones — champayne socialist (@lewiswpayne) May 6, 2019

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly to make coffee cups disappear.” #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Wo812mzzAv — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 6, 2019

GoT is super perfectionistic about every on-screen detail and it’s rather surprising the item made it into the episode unspotted. There was a viral photo going around a couple years ago that showed a pickup truck in the background of the frozen lake battle in season 7, but that was faked. It seems very likely the cup will eventually be digitally erased, so we should enjoy this accidental easter egg while we can.

UPDATE 1: HBO issued this tongue in cheek reply: “In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, HBO states, ‘The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.'” Notice that also disputes, in an indirect way, that it was a Starbucks branded cup, but rather the set’s own craft services department.

UPDATE 2: HBO confirms the cup has now been digitally edited out of existence from Westeros on its streaming services. It exists now only in our memory. And in hundreds of screengrabs and memes.

