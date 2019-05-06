Fear the Walking Dead exclusive season 5 key art and premiere scene

We’re less than a month away from the June 2 season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, but why wait until then to watch some of the first episode when you can watch a scene right now? Not only do we have an exclusive scene from the premiere between Morgan and Alicia, but we have your first look at the kick-ass season 5 key-art.

As for the scene, watch Lennie James’ Morgan give a pep talk to Alycia Debnam-Carey’s emotionally weary Alicia. “It’s not supposed to be easy,” Morgan tells her of their quest to help others. “It should be hard. It should be. Maybe that’s how we know we’re on the right track.” SPOILER ALERT: Expect things to continue to be hard in season 5.

On the plus side, judging by the exclusive key art, Alicia may gain the power of flight in season 5! Either that, or she’s going momentarily airborne to take on a foe. Ah, but is said foe human or undead? We’ll have to wait until the season kicks off June 2 on AMC to find out, but until then, allow the premiere scene above and key art below to tide you over.

Image zoom AMC

