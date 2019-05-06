E! cancels Busy Philipps' Busy Tonight talk show

Image zoom Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment

Busy Tonight is taking a (potentially permanent) break.

Actress, author, and television host Busy Philipps announced on social media that her nightly talk show has been canceled by the E! network after one season.

Since its Oct. 28, 2018 premiere, the series — produced by Tina Fey’s Little Stranger production arm — sees Philipps conducting celebrity interviews while discussing other pop culture topics. It has aired nearly 100 episodes, with the final installment set to premiere on May 16.

Though the show won’t continue on E!, Philpps said she’s currently shopping the program to other networks.

Hey guys. Just wanted to let you know my show BusyTonight won't be continuing on the E network after May 16. I'm beyond proud of what we've built in such a short period of time and I'm hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on. Goodnight you guys. I love you.✨ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 6, 2019

“I’m beyond proud of what we’ve built in such a short period of time,” she wrote on Twitter of the series, which featured guests like Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Williams, Patti LaBelle, Daniel Radcliffe, and Kim Kardashian. “I’m hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on.”

Via Instagram, she said she didn’t know “what the future will bring” for the show.

A spokesperson for the network provided EW with a statement indicating the final installment of Busy Tonight will be a “celebratory half-hour.”

The statement continues: “Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes.”

E! will broadcast Busy Tonight‘s eight remaining episodes Monday through Thursday at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT across the next two weeks.

