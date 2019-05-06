EW's Best of Shows podcast: Everyone please stop whining about spoilers

Image zoom Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Netflix’s Dead to Me is an interesting portrayal of female friendship — and a show with a big, somewhat deflating secret. My fellow TV critic Kristen Baldwin bravely attempted to explore the series in her review of the show, which was sent out to critics with a list of “spoilers” the streaming service would prefer viewers not know about. The whole idea of plot “spoilers” has become a central piece of the modern Hollywood marketing campaign. But what is a spoiler? Is it always bad to know plot points in advance?

These questions and many more like them are all explored on this week’s episode of Best of Shows, EW’s weekly look at what’s new and essential on television. Short answer: Spoilers don’t matter! Long answer: Spoooooiiiillers dooooon’t maaatter! Longest answer: It’s complicated, which is why we spend half the podcast debating the problem.

This week, we’re also discussing the new HBO miniseries Chernobyl, which one of us likes a bit more than the other. And if it’s a day of the week, it’s always the right time to talk about The Good Fight, which is rounding out its third season one boldly boundary-of-reality-pushing episode after another.

Listen to the full episode below, or you can listen and subscribe to EW’s Best of Shows podcast via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are available every Monday morning. Tweet counterarguments to @KristenGBaldwin or @DarrenFranich.

