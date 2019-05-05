Game of Thrones trailer for season 8, episode 5 teases a King's Landing battle

By James Hibberd
May 05, 2019 at 10:44 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

The trailer is here for the second to last-ever episode of Game of Thrones.

Above is the promo for season 8, episode 5 and it teases a potentially epic King’s Landing battle.

The trailer shows Jon Snow and the rest of Daenerys’ forces having arrived outside of the capital city where Cersei Lannister has sealed herself and her forces inside while surrounded by tens of thousands of civilians.

