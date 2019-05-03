Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Friday

Portals to Hell

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on the Travel Channel

Long obsessed with the supernatural, Jack Osbourne is living out his dreams as cohost and EP of this series. In the latest episode, he and paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman investigate a real-life Phantom of the Opera in McConnelsville, Ohio, where a “deeper mystery” is brewing in the local opera house basement, teases Weidman. That’s where Osbourne was targeted. “I was totally fine, awake, and alert at one point, and in the next, I felt like I’d been drugged,” he says. “Every ounce of energy felt like it was drained out of me…whatever happened was incredibly strange.” —Gerrad Hall

Tuca & Bertie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

It’s fitting that Netflix’s adult animated comedy Tuca & Bertie comes after Broad City concluded. “[Broad City] was the first time I felt fully represented by a TV show…so it’s a huge influence,” says Tuca & Bertie creator Lisa Hanawalt. But while that Comedy Central series traced Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s journey through their 20s, Hanawalt wanted to capture women in their 30s. Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) is a carefree toucan living next door to her anxiety-ridden songbird bestie Bertie (Ali Wong), as the two navigate adulthood. “If you don’t have your sh— together by a certain age, you start to feel like you’re left behind,” Hanawalt says, “and that’s a feeling I wanted to tap into.” Who (tou)can’t relate to that? —Piya Sinha-Roy

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal — HBO

12 a.m.

Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (two-episode season premiere) — Adult Swim

Saturday

Paris, Wine & Romance

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark



Is that a wine bottle being uncorked that I hear? In this movie, Isabella competes in a Paris wine competition but learns adult grape juice is more than just a business, thanks to the handsome Jacques.

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on Oxygen

Susan Powell, 28, vanished in winter 2009. Two years later, her husband, Josh, who had a strange alibi for the time of her death, killed their two young sons and then himself. This two-night in-depth investigation examines their rocky marriage as well as unearthed videotapes of Susan’s father-in-law, which reveal his sexual obsession with her. Stay tuned for a shocking theory about her disappearance.

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

Show alum and first-time host Adam Sandler. Musical guest Shawn Mendes. ’Nuff said.

What Else to Watch:

9 p.m.

Nate and Jeremiah by Design — TLC

10 p.m.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact — Lifetime

Sunday

Bake You Rich

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Food Network

Season Finale

On the season finale of this search for the next great nationally sold baked good, Buddy Valastro and his team check out tiramisu, stuffed chocolate cake, a Southern staple, and a Hungarian delicacy. But in trying to mass produce these desserts, the bakers discover that size matters. Um, duh!

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

American Idol (Songs of Woodstock, and “showstoppers”)— ABC

9 p.m.

Hailey Dean Mysteries — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

*times are ET and subject to change