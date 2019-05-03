We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Friday
Portals to Hell
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on the Travel Channel
Long obsessed with the supernatural, Jack Osbourne is living out his dreams as cohost and EP of this series. In the latest episode, he and paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman investigate a real-life Phantom of the Opera in McConnelsville, Ohio, where a “deeper mystery” is brewing in the local opera house basement, teases Weidman. That’s where Osbourne was targeted. “I was totally fine, awake, and alert at one point, and in the next, I felt like I’d been drugged,” he says. “Every ounce of energy felt like it was drained out of me…whatever happened was incredibly strange.” —Gerrad Hall
Tuca & Bertie
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
It’s fitting that Netflix’s adult animated comedy Tuca & Bertie comes after Broad City concluded. “[Broad City] was the first time I felt fully represented by a TV show…so it’s a huge influence,” says Tuca & Bertie creator Lisa Hanawalt. But while that Comedy Central series traced Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s journey through their 20s, Hanawalt wanted to capture women in their 30s. Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) is a carefree toucan living next door to her anxiety-ridden songbird bestie Bertie (Ali Wong), as the two navigate adulthood. “If you don’t have your sh— together by a certain age, you start to feel like you’re left behind,” Hanawalt says, “and that’s a feeling I wanted to tap into.” Who (tou)can’t relate to that? —Piya Sinha-Roy
Saturday
Paris, Wine & Romance
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark
Is that a wine bottle being uncorked that I hear? In this movie, Isabella competes in a Paris wine competition but learns adult grape juice is more than just a business, thanks to the handsome Jacques.
The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on Oxygen
Susan Powell, 28, vanished in winter 2009. Two years later, her husband, Josh, who had a strange alibi for the time of her death, killed their two young sons and then himself. This two-night in-depth investigation examines their rocky marriage as well as unearthed videotapes of Susan’s father-in-law, which reveal his sexual obsession with her. Stay tuned for a shocking theory about her disappearance.
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
Show alum and first-time host Adam Sandler. Musical guest Shawn Mendes. ’Nuff said.
Sunday
Bake You Rich
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Food Network
Season Finale
On the season finale of this search for the next great nationally sold baked good, Buddy Valastro and his team check out tiramisu, stuffed chocolate cake, a Southern staple, and a Hungarian delicacy. But in trying to mass produce these desserts, the bakers discover that size matters. Um, duh!
*times are ET and subject to change
