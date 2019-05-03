Kelly Clarkson, Milo Ventimiglia, Kate McKinnon set for Red Nose Day Special

Music artists Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, and Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon are all taking part in this year’s Red Nose Day Special, EW can exclusively reveal.

Shelton and Clarkson will both perform, while McKinnon and future NBC late-night host Lilly Singh will appear in sketches. In addition, the special will showcase a video reimagining the Hall and Oates hit “You Make My Dreams,” featuring such talent as Julianne Hough, Rob Gronkowski, and Chrissy Metz. Clarkson, who underwent surgery to have her appendix removed earlier this week, has already recorded her segment. Additional celebrity participants are to be announced.

Viewers will also see short films that explain how donations to Red Nose Day are used to change and save the lives of children in need in the U.S. as well as some of the most underserved communities around the world. One of the shorts features Ventimiglia traveling to Nairobi, Kenya, to visit programs supported by Red Nose Day funds.

The annual special will be broadcast May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

As previously announced, the lineup also includes a mini-sequel to the romantic-comedy classic Four Weddings and a Funeral, titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding. Written by Richard Curtis and shot in London last year, the short film reunites Four Weddings cast members Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rowan Atkinson, among others. Joining the reunion are special guest stars Lily James, Alicia Vikander, and singer Sam Smith.

Following the two-hour special, Jane Lynch will host an all-star Red Nose Day edition of Hollywood Game Night at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Sean Hayes, Jeff Goldblum, Leslie Mann and Thandie Newton will compete in games to raise money to help children in need.

Learn more about this year’s Red Nose Day Special at NBC’s official website, and watch the trailer for One Red Nose Day and a Wedding above.

