Gamora becomes a fairytale princess in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy clip

It is no spoiler to say that Gamora had a, let us say, interesting time of it in the last two Avengers movies including the now-in-cinemas Endgame. But did she turn into a fairytale princess? She did not! Thanos’ daughter does do that in a just-released clip from the animated show Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!, which returns to Disney XD, May 5, 9.30 p.m. ET.

In the new storyline, the Guardians, desperate to escape the Collector’s collapsing ship, jump into the Black Vortex Mirror and find themselves separated and trapped in strange new worlds. Crossing time and dimensions, each world was developed using different animation techniques to visually support the storytelling, including CG-stop motion, children’s book illustration, 8-bit, and motion comic, as well as more commonly-used styles.

Watch that new clip, above.

