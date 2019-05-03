Kevin Bacon gets dirty in trailer for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's City on a Hill

City on a Hill type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Crime

“What used to make this city great is that it was run by bad men who understood that they were bad.”

In the trailer for Showtime’s new series City on a Hill, Kevin Bacon is getting dirty to take down even dirtier guys, whether that means doing drugs or intimidating a priest.

Based on an original idea from executive producer Ben Affleck and creator Chuck MacLean (Matt Damon is also onboard as an EP), City is set in early 1990s Boston, where corruption and racism was the norm in local law enforcement. In this fictional account of the Boston Miracle, an assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt, yet highly respected FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) to take down a family of armored car robbers, and in doing so, subvert the city’s entire criminal justice system.

“Even though this show takes place in the ‘90s, there were movies in the ‘70s that were reflective of what we’re doing with City on a Hill,” Bacon recently told EW. “Things like Dog Day Afternoon and The French Connection and Serpico and Mean Streets. It was vibing on that kind of material and I felt like there’s not a lot that’s like that on television, and nobody is making too many movies anyway, so it seemed like a no-brainer to me.”

Watch the trailer above.

City on a Hill, which also stars Jonathan Tucker and Jill Hennessy, premieres June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

