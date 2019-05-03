Kenan Thompson can't see himself 'walking away' from SNL even with new NBC show

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Kenan Thompson has been a busy man at NBC, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving Saturday Night Live anytime soon.

Some speculated that a departure could be in the cards for Thompson after news of his new comedy pilot, The Kenan Show, came to light earlier this year. But, appearing next to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, the comedian discussed his future with SNL.

“It’s the best job in the world,” he said. “I can’t see myself just walking away from it like that, even with how busy I’ve been lately.”

Thompson mentioned Bring the Funny, a new competition show premiering in July where “the world’s best comedic acts” embrace “every style of comedy performance,” according to a NBC description. Thompson will serve as a judge along with Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy. The Kenan Show, which Thompson stars in and executive producers, also continues developing at the network.

Per Deadline, Andy Garcia stars opposite Thompson in the pilot, written by Jackie Clarke and directed by Chris Rock. Thompson plays a newly widowed dad who’s trying to be everything for his kids but also letting his father-in-law (Garcia) become more involved in their lives.

Then there’s also the resurrection of Nickelodeon’s All That, which launched Thompson’s career.

DeGeneres asked Thompson if he would be around the sketch comedy series through the next sitting president. “I would love it,” he said. “I would love that. Hopefully it’ll be in 2020, but we’ll see what happens there.”

Related content: