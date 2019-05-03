Jimmy Kimmel tricks Tom Brady into vandalizing Matt Damon's house in new bit

Just when you thought the great fake Jimmy Kimmel-Matt Damon feud came to an end, the late-night host does something to remind you it’s still on.

In a new bit for Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel invited his guest Tom Brady to throw a football around, only not in the city. The host took everyone in a cab to Damon’s house on “223 Liberace Lane” — a jab on Damon’s role in HBO’s Behind the Candelabra — and asked Brady to throw a football through his upstairs window.

Damon, dressed in a We Bought a Zoo T-shirt, came out and he was not happy… until he saw it was Brady.

The actor is a massive Brady fan and asked to take a photo with the athlete and show off his Brady body pillow memorabilia. But as a last middle finger to his nemesis, Kimmel took Brady back into their taxi and backed over Damon’s mailbox.

Your move, Damon.

