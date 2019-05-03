First footage of ER alum Anthony Edwards on season 3 of Designated Survivor

President Kirkman is mulling a run for a second term.

After Designated Survivor was canceled by ABC last year, it seemed the world would never find out what happened to Kiefer Sutherland‘s accidental president— but now a third season is slated to launch June 7 on Netflix.

In a trailer that dropped Friday morning, Sutherland’s Kirkman is seen asking his longtime advisors — played by Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, and Kal Penn — about making a run for more years in the White House. (Spoiler alert, it looks like he goes for it.)

In addition to the returning players, the trailer (above) also features the first footage of ER alum Anthony Edwards and Tony winner Julie White, who have been added to the cast. Edwards plays Mars Harper, the President’s Chief of Staff, while White plays Kirkman’s campaign manager, Lorraine Zimmer.

Anthony Edwards; Kiefer Sutherland on Designated Survivor
Last month, Sutherland recorded a video encouraging those who may not have caught the first two seasons of the show to get excited for the new episodes.

“Don’t panic. Just jump on in. The water’s fine,” he says in a video posted on Twitter.

The two-minute video also includes a recap of seasons 1 and 2 to refresh the memory of fans as well as prime new viewers for what’s to come.

Season 3 of Designated Survivor launches June 7 on Netflix.

