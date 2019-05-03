Long Shot 05/03/19 type Movie Genre Comedy

Someone in Hollywood needs to cast Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, and James Corden in a rom-com right now.

On Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host and stars of upcoming comedy Long Shot reenacted scenes from multiple classic rom-coms in under 10 minutes. The endeavor saw Theron in an assortment of wigs and Corden challenge Rogen for his own role in Knocked Up — “I do a really good Seth Rogen,” claims Corden, quite accurately imitating the actor’s laugh.

The bit kicked off with a dial-up connection for You’ve Got Mail before segueing into Maid in Manhattan. Next up, Rogen’s take on Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire nearly had Theron breaking as she tried to stifle her laughter — apparently he had her at “hello” too. Corden doing a stuttering Hugh Grant was equally as hilarious as he stayed in pretty much the same character through Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’s Diary. “He’s done a lot of these!” Corden told Rogen when he questioned if he was still playing Grant.

Later, Theron nailed the top-of-the-Empire-State-Building scene from Sleepless in Seattle in a very convincing Meg Ryan ’90s wig, while Corden took on the role of the kid. But it was the actress’ faking it in the dinner from When Harry Met Sally that got the biggest audience reaction.

After rotating through other iconic scenes from everything from Pretty Woman (another great wig for Theron), and Something’s Gotta Give (Rogan does an excellent Keanu Reeves), the skit ended with Rogan and Theron using the scene in Love Actually when Mark shows up at Juliet’s door with cue cards to express his feelings, to plug their movie.

Watch the clip above. Long Shot is in theaters now.

