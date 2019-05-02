What to Watch on Thursday: The Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 crossover event

Image zoom

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC; Scott Everett White/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on ABC

A massive blaze sends Fire Chief Ripley (Brett Tucker) to Grey Sloan Memorial in the first part of the crossover directed by Grey’s Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery) and featuring appearances by Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, and Boris Kodjoe. In the second hour, the tension continues with the station team in a state of anxiety as their buddy faces an uncertain future. The crossover was particularly thrilling for returning director Williams, who got to show off his mad skillz. “I busted out the crane for a dope shot that carried our steady-cam operator into the hospital and [through an] entire scene in one take,” he says proudly. Talk about a smooth operator. —Lynette Rice

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

Miss USA 2019 (2-hour special presentation) — Fox

iZombie (season 5 premiere) — The CW

9 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC