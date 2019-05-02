Danny McBride goes full televangelist superstar in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones trailer

“Stop the hate and celebrate what the Lord has given us…” this trailer.

HBO released the first preview footage of John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam DeVine in The Righteous Gemstones, a new comedy series that pulls the curtain back to see the shady underworld of televangelist superstars.

It’s “the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ,” per the Home Box Office network.

With Goodman as patriarch Eli Gemstone, McBride as Eli’s son and heir to the ministry throne Jesse Gemstone, and DeVine as the youngest and “edgy” son Kelvin Gemstone, The Righteous Gemstones was created and directed by McBride, following the two-season Vice Principals.

The Gemstones may be shepherds to a religious flock, but they aren’t above cussing up a storm, slapping the crap out of each other, and hoarding wealth. As McBride plays with in the trailer, they also has a problem with women. Edi Patterson (Vice Principals) plays Eli’s daughter Judy, who resents her family for not getting the same opportunities in the church as her brothers because of her sex.

With a main cast rounded out by Cassidy Freeman, Tony Calvero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams, the series will premiere on HBO this August.

