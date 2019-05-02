Bodyguard, starring Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden, isn’t the only thrilling crime drama to come out of the U.K. — Line of Duty is the country’s No. 1 show, and EW has the exclusive trailer for season 5, premiering May 13 in the U.S. on Acorn TV.

Line of Duty — from the same creator of Bodyguard, Jed Mercurio — follows a team from AC-12 investigating corrupt police officers. Series regulars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar are joined in the new season by Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire‘s Al Capone) as the guest lead (each season features a different one, including The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James in season 1 and Westworld‘s Thandie Newton in season 4). Graham and Rochenda Sandall play John Corbett and Lisa McQueen, “two pivotal figures in a deadly organized crime group,” according to an official synopsis. “Known to have links with corrupt police officers and suspected to be under direct command of the shadowy figure known only as ‘H’, Corbett and McQueen become persons of interest to AC-12 following an explosive chain of events.”

The first four seasons of the series, with six episodes each, are also available to stream on Acorn TV, which specializes in British and international television.

Line of Duty season 5 premieres May 13. Watch the exclusive trailer above.

Related content: