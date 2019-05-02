Grand Hotel type Stage

“Nothing bad ever happens at the Riviera Grand.” Those are the first words spoken in a new promo for ABC’s upcoming series Grand Hotel, which means one thing: Something bad definitely happens at the Riviera Grand.

EW has an exclusive look at the new promo, which gives viewers a glimpse at the drama, which follows hotel owner Santiago Mendoza (Demián Bichir) as he balances business with being a hus­band to his second wife, Gigi (Roselyn San­chez), and father to his adult children. But that’s not all that Santiago has to deal with when a worker at the hotel goes missing, thereby launching a mystery.

The series is a remake of the Spanish series Gran Hotel. “It was Spain’s answer to Downton Abbey,” executive producer Eva Longoria previously told EW. (Longoria also guest-stars on the series.)

Grand Hotel premieres Monday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

