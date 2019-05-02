YouTube renews Cobra Kai for season 3, makes all shows free

Cobra Kai type TV Show Network YouTube Genre Comedy,

Action

If you still haven’t checked out Cobra Kai — YouTube’s surprisingly wonderful Karate Kid sequel series — pretty soon you’ll have no excuses left. The streaming service announced Thursday that not only will the half-hour martial arts dramedy be back for a third season in 2020, it will no longer require a paid subscription to watch.

Guy D'Alema/SONY

Beginning this fall, all YouTube original programming will be available for free — with ads, of course. Season 2 of Cobra Kai will begin streaming for free starting Sept. 11, with one episode dropping each week. Season 1, however, will only be free for two weeks, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

YouTube announced several other series and specials during its presentation, including the Untitled Top Secret Justin Bieber Project to debut in 2020 — “YouTube is where Justin got his start, rose to fame and continues to serve a legion of fans all over the world,” the streamer said in a statement — and a second season of the exercise-themed unscripted comedy Kevin Hart: What the Fit. Also on the docket: the Untitled Paris Hilton Documentary, in which the celebrity socialite will “open up about trying to make peace with her past while contending with the excitement and challenges of her current global endeavors.”

