Charlize Theron got trolled by Rihanna and she has the T-shirt to prove it

One might think it’d be cool to share a publicist with Rihanna, but Charlize Theron has that life and all she has to show for it is this T-shirt.

The Long Shot star shared a story with Seth Meyers on Late Night Wednesday about how the birthday well wishes from her publicist are much different when they’re sent to RiRi.

“You want your publicist to like you,” Theron said. “You want to think that your publicist thinks that you’re worth putting out there in the world and that has to come from a very authentic place. It’s hard when your other client is somebody like Rihanna.”

For Theron’s birthday, her publicist sent a text that read something to the effect of “Happiest bday.” For Rihanna’s birthday, the Anti singer got an email that read, “To my FAVORITE!!!! I hope you are having a blast.”

Rihanna then promised to make a T-shirt out of this and send it to Theron — and she did. The Oscar winner brought it to Late Night as proof.

“She took the time to tell her assistant to make me a T-shirt, and that is really cool,” Theron joked.

