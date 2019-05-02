Image zoom Ron Tom/ABC; Richard Cartwright/ABC

black-ish is a little more than renewed-ish.

ABC has officially picked up the family comedy for a sixth season — and given an early series order to a new prequel series, mixed-ish.

It was announced earlier this year that black-ish would air a special episode that would give viewers a look at wife Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) as a young girl growing up in the 1980s. That episode — titled “Becoming Bow,” which was slated to air next Tuesday, May 7 — will now “be held for next season,” according to ABC.

mixed-ish stars The Haves and the Have Nots‘ Tika Sumpter as the mom of a young Rainbow. (The role of Bow’s father was played by former Champions star Anders Holm in the already-filmed “Becoming Bow” but will be recast for the spinoff. The adult versions of Bow’s parents, Paul and Alicia, are played on black-ish by Anna Deavere Smith and Beau Bridges.)

Young Bow is played by Arica Himmel, who has appeared on CBS’s God Friended Me, recurred alongside Amy Sedaris on Go90’s Thanksgiving, and starred Off-Broadway in Second Stage’s Production of The Layover. The new series will also star Veep actor Gary Cole as Bow’s paternal grandfather, as well as Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Christina Anthony.

EW ran a first look at “Becoming Bow” in April. See the photos below.

Anders Holm and Tika Sumpter on black-ish.

Mykal-Michelle Harris, Arica Himmel, and Ethan William Childress on black-ish.

Gary Cole, Anders Holm, and Tika Sumpter on black-ish.

