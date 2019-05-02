New Arrow photos reveal Colin Donnell's return as Tommy Merlyn

By Chancellor Agard
May 02, 2019 at 08:45 PM EDT
Jack Rowand/The CW

Arrow

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) receives a visit from beyond the grave in Monday’s Arrow.

New photos reveal that Colin Donnell will reprise his role as Tommy Merlyn in season 7’s penultimate episode, titled “Living Proof.” This is the sixth time Donnell has returned since his character was killed off in the devastating season 1 finale. Check out the images above and below.

“I always love coming back to #Arrow and that is majorly owed to getting to be on set opposite @StephenAmell,” Donnell tweeted Thursday after the images were released. “We had an incredible couple of long days this time around, he was absolutely brilliant and I think you all are really going to enjoy it. Thank you my friend.”

When we last checked in with Arrow, Oliver was trapped under a pile rubble after his evil sister Emiko (Sea Shimooka) dropped an entire building on him. Based on the new photos, it seems as though Tommy returns to torment his best friend, who appears to still be trapped in the collapsed building. Elsewhere in the next episode, the SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

Jack Rowand/The CW

Arrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: 

Arrow

Billionaire Oliver Queen — under the vigilante persona of Arrow — tries to right the wrongs of his family and fight the ills of society.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 7
episodes
  • 147
Rating
  • TV-14
Genre
Premiere
  • 10/10/12
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST