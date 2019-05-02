New Arrow photos reveal Colin Donnell's return as Tommy Merlyn

Image zoom Jack Rowand/The CW

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) receives a visit from beyond the grave in Monday’s Arrow.

New photos reveal that Colin Donnell will reprise his role as Tommy Merlyn in season 7’s penultimate episode, titled “Living Proof.” This is the sixth time Donnell has returned since his character was killed off in the devastating season 1 finale. Check out the images above and below.

“I always love coming back to #Arrow and that is majorly owed to getting to be on set opposite @StephenAmell,” Donnell tweeted Thursday after the images were released. “We had an incredible couple of long days this time around, he was absolutely brilliant and I think you all are really going to enjoy it. Thank you my friend.”

I always love coming back to #Arrow and that is majorly owed to getting to be on set opposite @StephenAmell. We had an incredible couple of long days this time around, he was absolutely brilliant and I think you all are really going to enjoy it. Thank you my friend. — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) May 2, 2019

When we last checked in with Arrow, Oliver was trapped under a pile rubble after his evil sister Emiko (Sea Shimooka) dropped an entire building on him. Based on the new photos, it seems as though Tommy returns to torment his best friend, who appears to still be trapped in the collapsed building. Elsewhere in the next episode, the SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

Arrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

