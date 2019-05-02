American Idol Top 6 to perform songs of Woodstock and inspirational 'showstoppers'

American Idol type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

American Idol is turning back the calendar 50 years for this Sunday’s episode.

The Top 6 finalists — Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Wade Cota, Laine Hardy, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, and Madison VanDenburg — will perform songs of 1969’s Woodstock music festival, as well as an inspirational “showstopper.”

Grammy-winning Christian pop star and former Idol hopeful Lauren Daigle will mentor the remaining contestants, and last season’s runner-up Gabby Barrett will return to perform her latest song, “I Hope.”

This is the final week judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will be able to use their save, which they have to agree upon unanimously. Last week, Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu went home after singing songs from the catalogue of Queen, as well as classic movie duets.

American Idol airs Sunday, live coast to coast, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Related content: