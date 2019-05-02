American Idol Top 6 to perform songs of Woodstock and inspirational 'showstoppers'

By Gerrad Hall
May 02, 2019 at 08:57 AM EDT

American Idol

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

American Idol is turning back the calendar 50 years for this Sunday’s episode.

The Top 6 finalists — Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Wade Cota, Laine Hardy, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, and Madison VanDenburg — will perform songs of 1969’s Woodstock music festival, as well as an inspirational “showstopper.”

Grammy-winning Christian pop star and former Idol hopeful Lauren Daigle will mentor the remaining contestants, and last season’s runner-up Gabby Barrett will return to perform her latest song, “I Hope.”

 

This is the final week judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will be able to use their save, which they have to agree upon unanimously. Last week, Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu went home after singing songs from the catalogue of Queen, as well as classic movie duets.

American Idol airs Sunday, live coast to coast, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Related content: 

American Idol

Ryan Seacrest hosts as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan guide aspiring singers on their way to superstardom.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 16
episodes
  • 574
Genre
Premiere
  • 06/11/02
creator
  • Simon Fuller
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST