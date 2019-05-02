A'Keria Chanel Davenport swallows balloon in hilarious RuPaul's Drag Race clip

Four decades after the Watergate scandal rocked the nation, the heavily debated question remains: Who really was Deep Throat? Judging by EW’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (above), the answer is certainly not A’Keria Chanel Davenport.

Still, the season 11 beauty‘s oral skills are put to the test in this week’s main challenge, which tasks the seven remaining ladies with perfecting the art of visual trickery for a magic show.

After guest mentor Kyle Marlett — a comedic magician who’s performed everywhere from Las Vegas to The Tonight Show — shocks Silky Nutmeg Ganache by incinerating a box of matches in his bare hand…

Image zoom VH1

… he sets his sights on testing the power of A’Keria’s mouth by showing her how to swallow a balloon.

“This one is, technically, actually kind of dangerous,” Marlett tells the Dallas-based queen, who’s clearly stunned by his ability to stick a multi-foot balloon down his throat.

In a confessional, A’Keria is literally speechless, offering little more than a few befuddled words before staring off into space as she accepts that she, too, will have to do the same thing in front of the judges.

Back on the stage, A’Keria proceeds to shove the balloon into her mouth, though she pulls it out after a few inches.

“Oh, nothing has happened! Okay!” Marlett jokes, while the rest of the ladies laugh from the sidelines.

Find out if A’Keria swallows another challenge victory when RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 returns tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above.

