Clark Gregg vows to 'burn it all down' in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6 trailer

Clark Gregg is going from friend to foe in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s sixth season.

On Thursday, the MCU-drama dropped the full season 6 trailer, which reveals that Clark Gregg’s mysterious new character Sarge is definitely not the Phil Coulson fans know and love and who died at the end of last season. In fact, he seems like the complete opposite. Whereas our fallen S.H.I.E.L.D. director was a force for good, his doppelgänger definitely isn’t and has come to Earth (oh yeah, he’s not from around here either) on a mission of war.

“I’m gonna burn it all down,” Sarge says in the trailer right after a new pink-haired character warns us that Sarge “won’t stop until he eliminates the whole planet.” Yikes!

Of course, the fact that Sarge looks exactly like Coulson is a major complication for the agents, especially Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), who was by Coulson’s side right up until the end. “The person that is in there is not the man that you loved,” Daisy (Chloe Bennet) emphatically tells May.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) continue her search for Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), who is frozen and lost in space; Mack (Henry Simmons) trading blows with Sarge; and Daisy just being her badass self. Oh, and there isn’t a single allusion to the Snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch the full promo above.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. premieres May 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

