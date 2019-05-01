What to Watch on Wednesday: Best Room Wins and The Act finale on Hulu

Image zoom

Best Room Wins

Image zoom Nicole Weingart/Bravo

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

Luxury for less. That’s the motto of this new home-makeover show hosted by Trading Spaces alum Genevieve Gorder that pits two interior designers who have different clients with similar tastes against each another. After visiting multimillion-dollar “inspiration homes” — in the debut, it’s all about Hollywood Regency in an opulent Palm Springs spread — the designers get $25,000 and four days to work their magic. Like any good makeover, there is drama along the way (Not enough wallpaper! Untrusting homeowners! [shakes fist]), but it’s also fun, charming, and full of style. B– —Gerrad Hall

The Act

Image zoom Brownie Harris/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

If you want to feel sick to your stomach (and that’s a compliment) for eight relentless episodes, take in this true-crime phenomenon, which wraps up May 1. Based on a Buzzfeed article by Michelle Dean (who co-created the show), The Act tells the story of mother and daughter Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Gypsy is very ill — as is constantly hammered home by her mother — until it’s revealed that Gypsy might not actually be sick at all. Terrifying performances from Patricia Arquette and Joey King pair mommy issues with musical cues that fellow Hulu shows should take a note from. It’s one hell of a Mommie Dearest ride. B+ —Kerensa Cadenas

