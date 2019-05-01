Veronica Mars and her trusty taser are back in first trailer for Hulu revival

Veronica Mars (TV Show) type TV Show

Welcome to Neptune, where Spring Break is deadly.

Kristen Bell returns as the titular spunky crime-solver in the first trailer for Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, and she’s still just as you remember.

“When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you don’t develop a keen sense of mercy,” says Mars, before tasing a prospective mugger.

In the latest iteration of the cult series, Neptune is under attack during Spring Break, and clearly there is only one private investigator for the case. Here’s the official synopsis: “Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Veronica Mars‘ newest case begins streaming July 26 on Hulu. For everything else we know about the revival, go here.

