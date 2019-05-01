Elisabeth Moss (and a few unsuspecting allies) have had it with Gilead!

Hulu dropped the first full-length trailer for season 3 of the dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale Wednesday morning, teasing the ongoing battle between June (Moss) and her patriarchal oppressors.

“If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies: Allies with power,” June says as images of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) flash onscreen, hinting that former foes might join June’s quest to free herself — and fellow handmaids — from the confines of sexual exploitation in future episodes.

Also appearing in the trailer are June’s on-again, off-again lover, Nick (Max Minghella) and Moira (Samira Wily), June’s friend who previously escaped Gilead to seek freedom in Canada.

In addition to dropping the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s third season out of its upfront event in New York City, Hulu also announced it had renewed freshman comedies PEN15 and Ramy for new seasons, greenlit new projects from Nicole Kidman, Marvel, Kate McKinnon, and Chrissy Teigen, and released a new trailer for its upcoming Veronica Mars revival starring Kristen Bell.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 premieres June 5 on Hulu. Watch the new trailer above.

